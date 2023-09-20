Siri Daly shares the energy-boosting after-school snacks she makes for her kids

Food writer, TODAY contributor and mom of four, Siri Daly is whipping up sweet and savory after-school snacks that kids — and grown-ups — will love. She shows us how to make peanut butter and apple slice sandwiches with crunchy granola, cheesy nacho cups with barbecue chicken and frozen banana bites dipped in chocolate.

I won't lie: Our home is snack central. Getting kids to eat nutritious foods when they are tempted by treats and junk food isn't easy, which is why I'm always happy to make these apple peanut butter sandwiches! They are packed with energy and protein, and they are finger food at its finest. Along with being sweet, salty, crunchy and tart (is that every flavor sensation?!), they are an ideal snack for busy kids (or adults).

This recipe was created for a cowboy. That's right, these nacho bites were inspired by the one and only Blake Shelton (the only cowboy I know). To me, Blake is sweet, but has a tangy kick (I don't really know how that translates, let's just go with "he's sarcastic") Also, they make the perfect after-school snack (for smaller cowboys). They are alarmingly easy to make and addictively easy to eat. Your friends, your kids and your cowboys will gobble them up.

There is nothing better than a frozen treat after school — especially if it's a healthy one! Sure, these little bites are halfway dipped in chocolate, but they're also packed with protein and vitamins. I would also like to know: is there a better combination than peanut butter and bananas? Perhaps peanut butter and chocolate?! Combine all three and you have a winning after-school snack!

