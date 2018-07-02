Siri and Carson celebrate July 4th with patriotic bites, drinks and desserts

share tweet pin email

Siri and Carson Daly are celebrating July Fourth with a few of their favorite festive foods, drinks and desserts.

They show us how to make patriotic marshmallow and cereal treat pops, fruit-infused ice cubes, savory teriyaki steak bites and a refreshing watermelon, blueberry and feta cheese salad.

"There's something so refreshing about the combination of juicy watermelon and salty feta," says Siri. "When you add sweet blueberries, you have the perfect, patriotic summer salad."

"My son calls these 'candy steaks' and devours them every time I make them. They are slightly sweet, sticky and tender and are always a hit with kids and adults alike."

"Rice Krispies Treats are iconic, and this recipe shakes up the classic dessert with sprinkles, fun shapes and lollipop sticks."

"This recipe is fun, festive and simple for kids to follow. It's the perfect treat to bring to any BBQ or pool party, just beware of the sugar high! "

"I'm always trying to hydrate more throughout the day, but sometimes plain, old water can feel boring! These ice cubes add a fun and flavorful twist on a regular glass of water, and if you try them in a cocktail, you've just made happy hour even better."

