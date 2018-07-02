Food

Siri and Carson celebrate July 4th with patriotic bites, drinks and desserts

TODAY

Siri and Carson Daly are celebrating July Fourth with a few of their favorite festive foods, drinks and desserts.

July Fourth food: BBQ beef skewers, fruit feta salad and rice cereal pops

July Fourth food: BBQ beef skewers, fruit feta salad and rice cereal pops

They show us how to make patriotic marshmallow and cereal treat pops, fruit-infused ice cubes, savory teriyaki steak bites and a refreshing watermelon, blueberry and feta cheese salad.

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad
SIRI & CARSON WATERMELON SALAD
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
"There's something so refreshing about the combination of juicy watermelon and salty feta," says Siri. "When you add sweet blueberries, you have the perfect, patriotic summer salad."

Siri Daly's BBQ Teriyaki Beef Skewers
SIRI & CARSON STEAK BITES
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
"My son calls these 'candy steaks' and devours them every time I make them. They are slightly sweet, sticky and tender and are always a hit with kids and adults alike."

Siri Daly's Rice Cereal Star Pops
SIRI & CARSON STAR POPS
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
"Rice Krispies Treats are iconic, and this recipe shakes up the classic dessert with sprinkles, fun shapes and lollipop sticks."

Siri Daly's Patriotic Marshmallow Pops
SIRI & CARSON PATRIOTIC POPS
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
"This recipe is fun, festive and simple for kids to follow. It's the perfect treat to bring to any BBQ or pool party, just beware of the sugar high! "

Siri Daly's Fruit-Filled Ice Cubes
Berries frozen in ice cubes
Getty Images
"I'm always trying to hydrate more throughout the day, but sometimes plain, old water can feel boring! These ice cubes add a fun and flavorful twist on a regular glass of water, and if you try them in a cocktail, you've just made happy hour even better."

If you like those patriotic recipes, you should also try these:

Sunny's Easy Patriotic Poke Cake
Red, White and Bleu Burger
