Siri and Carson whip up the perfect warm-weather meal: summery salad and sangria

Siri and Carson Daly are sending us off on our weekends with the perfect warm-weather meal: a refreshing chopped salad with plenty of vegetables and white peach sangria — aka a vacation in a glass (or pitcher).

I love a good chopped salad. Its a convenient way to use your fresh produce, and it makes a delicious lunch.

Whenever I drink this, I like to pretend I’m sitting by the beach in Spain wearing a flowing dress, giant sunglasses and a big floppy hat. While traditional sangria usually features red wine, this drink is made with a sweet white wine and accompanied by brandy and flavored sparkling water.

