Siri and Carson whip up the perfect warm-weather meal: summery salad and sangria

This weekend, whip up the perfect warm-weather meal: Siri and Carson's summery chopped salad and white peach sangria.

By Siri Daly and Carson Daly

Siri and Carson Daly are sending us off on our weekends with the perfect warm-weather meal: a refreshing chopped salad with plenty of vegetables and white peach sangria — aka a vacation in a glass (or pitcher).

Siri's Perfect Chopped Salad

Siri Daly

I love a good chopped salad. Its a convenient way to use your fresh produce, and it makes a delicious lunch.

Siri's Summer White Peach Sangria

Siri Daly

Whenever I drink this, I like to pretend I’m sitting by the beach in Spain wearing a flowing dress, giant sunglasses and a big floppy hat. While traditional sangria usually features red wine, this drink is made with a sweet white wine and accompanied by brandy and flavored sparkling water.

