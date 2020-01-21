Siri and Carson Daly cook up their favorite one-pot dishes

Siri and Carson Daly are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their favorite one-pot recipes for the stove-top and slow-cooker. They show us how to make easy one-pan egg roll bowls and sweet slow-cooker banana bread.

I love to order in Chinese food but also love to recreate it in my kitchen. This recipe deconstructs the popular and delicious egg roll so that you're left with all the great flavors without having to fry anything. Plus, it all comes together in 20 minutes in one pot ... can't beat that!

I love making banana bread and as soon as I lost my oven during our kitchen renovation, I knew I had to get creative to satisfy my cravings! Who knew baking in a slow-cooker could be so simple and yummy? This is the perfect method for baking when you don't want to bother with your oven, and it will make your entire house smell divine!

