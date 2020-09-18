Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Siri and Carson get ready for game day with Patriots and Seahawks-inspired recipes

The Dalys know their football food.

Make crab roll with bacon, brown butter Rice Krispies treats for Sunday Night Football

Sept. 18, 202005:22

By Siri Daly and Carson Daly

On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks are going up against the New England Patriots. To get into the game-day spirit Siri and Carson Daly are cooking up New England- and Seattle-inspired eats for this week's installment of TODAY Food Loves Football. They're making crab rolls with bourbon bacon, brown-butter rice cereal treats and a fruity game-day cocktail.

The Daly's New England Iced Tea
The Daly's New England Iced Tea

Siri Daly

This cocktail is our take on a Long Island iced tea. It incorporates a variety of spirits with several fruity juices and the combination creates a refreshing — and boozy — sipper that is great for game day.

The Daly's Crab Roll with Bourbon Bacon
The Daly's Crab Roll with Bourbon Bacon

Siri Daly

These crab rolls are so great because they keep the summery feel of a seafood sandwich but also have the fall flavors that make them perfect for the cooler weather. Brown sugar and bourbon give bacon a warm, welcoming flavor boost while the fresh crab makes the sandwiches light, bright and exciting.

The Daly's Brown Butter Patriotic Rice Cereal Treats
The Daly's Brown Butter Patriotic Rice Cereal Treats

Siri Daly

What makes these treats special is not just the fun, colorful sprinkles but the toasty, nutty taste and aroma of browned butter. Letting the butter brown adds another dimension of flavor to this easy dessert.

