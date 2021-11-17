IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Consumer Confidential on TODAY All Day: Get all the holiday advice you need

Simplify Thanksgiving with easy asparagus and quick cornbread stuffing

Cut down on kitchen time without sacrificing flavor.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kendra V. Lico

Legendary chef and restaurateur Melba Wilson is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to Thanksgiving side dish recipes. She shows us how to make herbed cornbread stuffing and simply roasted asparagus.

Cornbread Stuffing
Get The Recipe

Cornbread Stuffing

Melba Wilson

I love all kinds of stuffing, but this herby, moist, crumbly cornbread version may just be my favorite. It's a fuss-free recipe that delivers on flavor and goes perfectly with turkey, ham or any other festive roast.

Simply Roasted Asparagus
Get The Recipe

Simply Roasted Asparagus

Melba Wilson

This recipe is as easy as it gets, which is perfect for the holidays! With all the hustle and bustle of family, cooking, planning and prepping, having a handy recipe that's easy to execute and tastes great is a lifesaver.

If you like those easy holiday recipes, you should also try these:

Brazilian-Style Collard Greens
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brazilian-Style Collard Greens

Dr. Jessica B. Harris
Perfect Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Perfect Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Elena Besser
Kendra V. Lico