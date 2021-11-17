Simplify Thanksgiving with easy asparagus and quick cornbread stuffing

Legendary chef and restaurateur Melba Wilson is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to Thanksgiving side dish recipes. She shows us how to make herbed cornbread stuffing and simply roasted asparagus.

I love all kinds of stuffing, but this herby, moist, crumbly cornbread version may just be my favorite. It's a fuss-free recipe that delivers on flavor and goes perfectly with turkey, ham or any other festive roast.

This recipe is as easy as it gets, which is perfect for the holidays! With all the hustle and bustle of family, cooking, planning and prepping, having a handy recipe that's easy to execute and tastes great is a lifesaver.

If you like those easy holiday recipes, you should also try these: