Cassidee Dabney from Blackberry Farm hotel and resort in Tennessee is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite fast and fresh summer recipes. She shows us how to make marinated beef rib-eye cap steaks and sweet creamed corn.

"I love this dish because it is so simple to prepare," says Dabney. "The rib-eye cap is also one of my personal favorite cuts of beef. It's wonderfully tender and incredibly flavorful at the same time."

"At Blackberry Farm, we are always looking for opportunities to heighten the flavor of fresh ingredients. This recipe is a great way to showcase the sweetness of fresh corn at the height of its season."

