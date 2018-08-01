Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Enjoy the simple pleasures of summer with seared steaks and creamed sweet corn

Keep summer dinner simple, fresh and delicious with marinated rib-eye cap steaks and sweet creamed corn.
by Cassidee Dabney / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Cassidee Dabney from Blackberry Farm hotel and resort in Tennessee is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite fast and fresh summer recipes. She shows us how to make marinated beef rib-eye cap steaks and sweet creamed corn.

Get The Recipe

Marinated Beef Rib-Eye Cap

Cassidee Dabney

"I love this dish because it is so simple to prepare," says Dabney. "The rib-eye cap is also one of my personal favorite cuts of beef. It's wonderfully tender and incredibly flavorful at the same time."

Get The Recipe

Creamed Sweet Corn

Cassidee Dabney

"At Blackberry Farm, we are always looking for opportunities to heighten the flavor of fresh ingredients. This recipe is a great way to showcase the sweetness of fresh corn at the height of its season."

If you like those easy summery recipes, you should also try these:

Cheesy Corn 'Polenta'
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Cheesy Corn 'Polenta'

Joel Gamoran
Summer Vegetable Casserole
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Summer Vegetable Casserole

Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Marinated Beef Rib-Eye Cap

Cassidee Dabney
Get The Recipe

Creamed Sweet Corn

Cassidee Dabney

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today