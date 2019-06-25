Chef James Kent of Crown Shy restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to simple summer recipes. He shows us how to make grilled citrusy chicken, an easy salad with fresh herb dressing and homemade olive pull-apart bread.

Marinating the chicken in the acidic citrus marinade overnight gives the meat a ton of flavor and comes with the added benefit of ensuring that the meat stays incredibly juicy. The marinade expands your margin for error so you don't have to worry about overcooking.

This is my take on a classic green goddess dressing. Mayonnaise and crème fraîche give the dressing its richness, while the herbs add a brightness that tastes like summer.

It isn't easy to improve on the sweet simplicity of a Parker House roll, but this bright olive upgrade does the trick.

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these: