Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By James Kent

Chef James Kent of Crown Shy restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to simple summer recipes. He shows us how to make grilled citrusy chicken, an easy salad with fresh herb dressing and homemade olive pull-apart bread.

Grilled Citrus-Marinated Chicken
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Citrus-Marinated Chicken

James Kent

Marinating the chicken in the acidic citrus marinade overnight gives the meat a ton of flavor and comes with the added benefit of ensuring that the meat stays incredibly juicy. The marinade expands your margin for error so you don't have to worry about overcooking.

Get The Recipe

Romaine Salad with Fine Herb Dressing

James Kent

This is my take on a classic green goddess dressing. Mayonnaise and crème fraîche give the dressing its richness, while the herbs add a brightness that tastes like summer.

Pull-Apart Olive Bread
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pull-Apart Olive Bread

James Kent

It isn't easy to improve on the sweet simplicity of a Parker House roll, but this bright olive upgrade does the trick.

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these:

Summer Shrimp Rolls
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Summer Shrimp Rolls

Elizabeth Heiskell
Siri Daly's Healthy Summer Vegetable Skewers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Healthy Summer Vegetable Skewers

Siri Daly
James Kent