Simple summer pastas: Spaghetti with tomatoes and mafaldine with shrimp

Make the most of the last days of the season with simple, summery pastas.
By Odette Williams

Summer may be on its way out, but there's still time to savor the refreshing flavors. Culinary author Odette Williams is joining TODAY to share two light, bright seasonal pasta recipes from her cookbook, "Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better." She shows us how to make golden tomato spaghetti with crispy prosciutto and pasta with grilled shrimp in white wine sauce.

Spaghetti with Sun-Kissed Tomatoes, Ricotta and Crispy Prosciutto
Spaghetti with Sun-Kissed Tomatoes, Ricotta and Crispy Prosciutto

I love this recipe because it's perfect for summer when you don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen. You want to eat fresh and tasty food with the great produce available this time of year. It's simple and impressive.

Grilled Shrimp Mafaldine
Grilled Shrimp Mafaldine

The heady smell of oil, butter, garlic and shrimp frying is one of life's greatest pleasures. Eating this pasta is like easting at a beloved Italian restaurant. Heaven.

