This simple product takes aim at the misery of 'Dorito fingers' and 'Cheeto dust'

Available in six fun, bold colors, there's an option for everyone.

Made of food-grade silicone, the finger guards are safe to wear while eating. Washable and reusable, they can be thrown in the dishwasher or rinsed in boiling water for a quick clean.

In the past, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have talked about the orangey dust that comes with savory snacks. In a January 2020 TODAY with Hoda and Jenna segment where the co-anchors tried some new Cheetos-brand snacks, Hoda admitted that she's a fan of the lingering dust — which Cheetos refers to as 'cheetle.'

"I hope you still get the Cheetos fingers, because it's no fun without that," Hoda said as she tried the brand's new popcorn option.

"Cheetos are one of my very favorite snacks," Jenna agreed, though she didn't seem to share Hoda's enthusiasm for the dust. "...There's a little Cheetle on my fingers."

While the most obvious use for the finger guards might be for chips, popcorn and other snacks, the brand says that the silicone guards can be used as a finger guard during kitchen prep.

Reviews for the product on Amazon are generally glowing. The guards have an overall rating of 4.3 stars.

"My husband hates getting orange fingers Doritos and Takis. These are a lifesaver for him. He loves them," wrote one verified purchaser.

"I have terrible Cheeto anxiety and normally require chopsticks to eat Cheetos," shared another. "These finger covers are something that multiple people jokingly tagged me ... My best friend Jen actually bought them for me and now I can eat Cheetos (at) work without having to also take a Xanax."

A few said that they had bought the guards as a joke, only to be pleasantly surprised by how much the recipients loved them.

"These seem like such a funny thing, and in fact, I bought them for my husband as a joke," wrote another verified buyer. "But the joke is on me because we use them more than I ever thought we would ... What started as a joke has become a snack staple in our house and money very much well spent."