Elizabeth Heiskell's simple holiday snacks: Spiced pecans, baked brie and stuffed mushrooms

Keep things festive and fuss-free.

3 easy holiday appetizers to impress your guests: Get the recipes!

/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Chef, cookbook author and entertaining expert Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to easy entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make creamy sausage-stuffed mushrooms, smoky spiced pecans, sweet and cheesy baked brie and a festive cranberry cocktail.

Smoky Spiced Pecans
These sweet and smoky spiced nuts are perfect host gift for the holidays. The flavors are so irresistible, it's almost impossible to stop snacking on the crunchy little morsels. They're so easy to make but leave a lasting impression.

Praline Baked Brie
This is a great dip for a large crowd to share. The contrast of flavors and textures is so exciting and satisfying. The warm, creamy cheese with sweet brown sugar and crunchy spiced pecans is an unbeatable combo. The flaky pastry crust holds everything together and adds an extra indulgent layer of buttery goodness to the dish.

Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms
Cream cheese and sausage is one of my family's favorite dips. This recipe takes it to a whole new level by stuffing it into bite-sized mushrooms. It's a portable pick-up guests will love.

Christmas Margarita
This is such a fun and unexpected cocktail for the holidays. Tart cranberry and juicy citrus make this a seasonal sipper that's perfect for toasting and celebrating. It's almost as good as Christmas in July!

Elizabeth Heiskell