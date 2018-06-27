share tweet email

Chef Michael Lomonaco, of Porter House Bar and Grill in New York City, is firing up the coals for a simple and delicious grilled surf-and-turf feast. He shows us how to make seared New York strip steak, flame-kissed swordfish, grilled vegetables, Mediterranean salad and zesty salsa verde sauce.

"Marinating the steaks with fresh herbs and garlic imparts lots of flavor without adding any excess fat."

"Fresh swordfish and crisp grilled veggies are a healthy addition to any cookout. This tasty dish proves you can eat lightly at a cookout without sacrificing flavor."

"This incredibly simple salad is full of fresh summery flavor. The juice tomatoes, crunchy cucumber, cool mint and zesty lemon will add brightness to any grilled dish."

"No barbecue is complete without a great sauce. I love to top my grilled meats and veggies with this zingy, herbaceous salsa verde. It's bursting with flavor and takes only minutes to make."

