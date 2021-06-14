Simone Biles reveals what her boyfriend cooks for dinner while she trains for Olympics

The way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach.

Simone Biles says boyfriend Jonathan Owens has been preparing dinner for her as she trains for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"Jonathan cooks either, like, salmon, chicken," Biles told E! News. "We eat a lot of chicken, either with broccoli, and like potatoes or mac and cheese, but always veggies with it and we kind of wind down for the night."

Biles is hard at work in the mornings, training from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and then she goes home for lunch and a nap before returning to the gym. She then works out until 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Thursdays and Saturdays are half days and Sundays are off days.

Biles, 24, is the most decorated American gymnast in history, but she says Owens, who plays for the NFL’s Houston Texans, has her beat when it comes to dedication to his sport.

"He's actually the hardest-working athlete I know," Biles told E!’s “Daily Pop” earlier this month.

"But we definitely get in fights all the time about which sport is harder, and it just makes us really angry so we try not to talk about it. We're always supporting each other. But then at the end of the day we're still people."

Like millions of fans, Owens marvels at Biles. On June 6, he was in the stands when she set a record by winning her seventh title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

"What an amazing experience," Owens wrote on Instagram about the event, alongside a photo of himself and Biles.

"First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint. It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I'm so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby."

Biles remains laser-focused on the upcoming Olympics.

"I'm most excited about competing, showing off the athleticism that we've worked and trained so hard for, and also just the camaraderie in the Olympic Village is like something I've never seen in 2016," she told E! News.

"I just was so shocked at how everybody from all around the world was gunning at the same thing, everybody had the same goal in mind … We're all in one spot trying to get a gold medal and everybody's so dedicated, motivated, just on top of their game. It's truly amazing."

