Costco will deliver Easter dinner to your house for less than $10 per person

Here comes Costco delivery, hopping down the bunny trail. Hippity, hoppity, ham is on its way!

Who else feels like this year is flying — er, hopping — by? It's like 2021 just arrived and suddenly it's spring. And now Easter? Many home cooks spent the last year baking and breaking bread by themselves or with their families over and over (and over and over and over). Naturally, some may be a bit tuckered out in the "let's celebrate Easter Sunday in the kitchen making slow-roasted lamb and a myriad of sides" department.

Luckily, the oh-so convenient big box store known as Costco is sending out a two-course Easter dinner fit for eight people just in time for the holiday. Schwan's Spiral Ham Dinner comes with all the items precooked (they just need to be reheated before it's time to sit down).

Enjoy all the springtime fixings with Costco's two-course ham dinner. It's enough to serve at least eight hungry people. Costco

It includes one 8½-pound hickory smoked spiral ham that's already sliced, a 2-pound bag of garlicky baby potatoes, southern-style biscuit dough (enough for 18 biscuits) and 11 servings of sweet corn cut off the cob and three bags of MicroStream Whole Green Beans that just need to be nuked before meal time. For dessert, there's a 10-inch apple pie and tub of vanilla ice cream.

Let me hear you say "a la mode!"

While ham has become a centerpiece of the Christian holiday, you certainly do not have to believe in Christianity to enjoy the fruits of this feast, nor do you have to preorder exactly in time for Sunday, April 4. According to Costco's website, orders for the prepared meal kit placed by Wednesday at noon local time will be delivered the following Monday. Deliveries will only arrive on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday as weekend shipments could sour the perishable items (though they are stored in insulated dry ice).

The Schwan's dinner typically costs $90 but is available at Costco for $75 for orders placed by April 4. For folks who just want the ham, it's available for $44 on its own on the purveyor's website.

Looking for some more appetizers or sides to enjoy for your Easter Sunday brunch or dinner? Try these!

Related: