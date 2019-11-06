Get the latest from TODAY

By Brian Landry

Chef Brian Landry is joining TODAY to share three of his favorite New Orleans-style shrimp recipes. He shows us how to make shrimp étouffée with dumplings, shrimp remoulade and shrimp in spicy garlic sauce.

Shrimp Étouffée and Dumplings

Brian Landry

This is one of my favorite fall Creole dishes. It's so warm, comforting and flavorful. I love making extra because it always tastes even better the next day.

Shrimp Remoulade

Brian Landry

I love serving this dish at dinner parties. The prep can be done ahead of time, and it is the perfect dish to start an evening. The zip from the Creole mustard and horseradish awaken the palate, and it pairs perfectly with Champagne.

Garlic Clove Shrimp

Brian Landry

This dish is a great representative of Spanish-influenced Creole cuisine. Sizzling shrimp in spicy garlic oil (gambas al ajillo) can be found on many tapas menus. In this recipe, I add a rich shrimp stock and dry sherry to make a Spanish version of New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp.

Brian Landry