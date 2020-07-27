Serve shrimp 3 ways: Lettuce wraps, fried rice and creamy grits

Recipes with shrimp can be healthy and delicious because they are high in calcium and protein, but low in saturated fat. These sensational crustaceans are also easy to prepare, work well with a wide variety of flavors and make perfect leftovers.

Food blogger and cookbook author Ali Rosen is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to shrimp-filled recipes. She shows us how to make sautéed shrimp with black pepper and serve them in fresh lettuce wraps, tossed with savory fried rice and over creamy grits with feta.

Pepper is so often used as an add-on, but when paired with the sweetness of shrimp, it shines brightly on its own. With just enough kick to make it interesting, this shrimp dish is incredibly easy and can then be added into so many other dishes.

This shrimp fried rice is flavorful without being difficult — it's the perfect weeknight meal when you need to throw something together.

Classic shrimp and grits gets an update with a bit of bite. The combination of freshly ground pepper with the briny feta gives a familiar dish a whole new perspective.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: