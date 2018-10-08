Shaq snacks: Crispy fried chicken sandwiches and melty macaroni and cheese

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is joining the TODAY Food team with Matt Silverman, chef behind Shaq's new restaurant, Big Chicken Shaq, to share two of the best dishes on the menu. Silverman shows us how to make the signature crispy fried chicken sandwich — with barbecue sauce, thinly sliced ham and lots of melty cheese! — plus Shaq's mom's famous macaroni and cheese.

Up the flavor ante on fried chicken sandwiches with melty cheese, tangy barbecue sauce and thinly sliced ham on a buttery, toasted bun.

No competition here! Shaq's mom, Lucile, makes the best mac and cheese, hands down. She uses three kinds of cheese and tops the tender noodles with crunchy cheese crackers.

