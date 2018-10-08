Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Shaq snacks: Crispy fried chicken sandwiches and melty macaroni and cheese

Matt Silverman, chef of Shaquille O'Neal's new restaurant, cooks up his classic mac and cheese and Shaq's crispy chicken sandwich with ham and barbecue sauce.
by Matt Silverman / / Source: TODAY

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is joining the TODAY Food team with Matt Silverman, chef behind Shaq's new restaurant, Big Chicken Shaq, to share two of the best dishes on the menu. Silverman shows us how to make the signature crispy fried chicken sandwich — with barbecue sauce, thinly sliced ham and lots of melty cheese! — plus Shaq's mom's famous macaroni and cheese.

Shaq Daddy Chicken Sandwich

Matt Silverman

Up the flavor ante on fried chicken sandwiches with melty cheese, tangy barbecue sauce and thinly sliced ham on a buttery, toasted bun.

Shaq's Mom's Macaroni and Cheese

Matt Silverman

No competition here! Shaq's mom, Lucile, makes the best mac and cheese, hands down. She uses three kinds of cheese and tops the tender noodles with crunchy cheese crackers.

If you like those classic comfort food recipes, you should also try these:

Jalapeño Cornbread
Denny Culbert / Isaac Toups
Jalapeño Cornbread

Nathan Turner
Smoky Tea-Brined Fried Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Smoky Tea-Brined Fried Chicken

Daniel Breaker

