May 16, 2019, 7:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

What's the weirdest meal in the world?

While we've seen a lot of wacky dishes floating about on social media, a new creation made by Seth Rogen's dad, Mark, might just be the current top contender.

On Monday, the funnyman's mother, Sandy, who has her own Twitter account with more than 94,000 followers, posted a photo showcasing two open-faced burger-looking items with some unidentifiable ingredients thrown in the mix.

She commented, "Husbands dinner. Don't ask I didn't make it.."

Husbands dinner. Don't ask I didn't make it .. pic.twitter.com/XrWiZUab8Y — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 14, 2019

We're not sure if he got a case of the munchies after getting into his son's stash or this is just another ordinary meal for Mark.

Sandy quickly weighed in after the first tweet garnered a lot of inquiries to explain exactly what her husband had made.

It's "rice cracker, cheese, veggie burger and mustard," she posted.

It's rice cracker, cheese, banana , veggie burger and mustard on top. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 14, 2019

Seth, who is currently starring alongside Charlize Theron in the new movie "Long Shot," retweeted the post, and weighed in on the unusual meal: "This is where I come from."

This is where I come from. https://t.co/T7Fq4E7P3q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 14, 2019

The actor's fans had some great comebacks about his dad's choice of meal.

Jesus H. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 15, 2019

Fellow comedian Andy Richter even weighed in.

This is Mad Libs with food — Kai (@kaichoyce) May 14, 2019

Looks like someone wants to be asked never to make dinner again. — Just A Really Nice Guy (@PDTJhawk) May 14, 2019

After sharing his dad's dinner monstrosity, Seth went on to add that the plate shown in the photo was part of a set that that his family has had since he was a kid.

Also we’ve had these plates since I was a kid. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 14, 2019

But it's safe to say that Seth won't be eating his dad's cuisine anytime soon.