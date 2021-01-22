IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Serve hot tamale dip, cheesy brats, guacamole and tacos for the playoffs

Celebrate the conference championships with two dips and two dinners.

Weekend football food: Guacamole, brat dogs, hot tamale dip, pork tacos

Jan. 22, 202104:39
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

The conference championships are this Sunday, which means we're only days away from finding out which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LV! To celebrate the exiting matchups of the NFL's top contenders, Elizabeth Heiskell is cooking up four recipes inspired by the teams for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. For the NFC face-off, she's making citrusy blood orange guacamole for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and cheesy brat dogs for the Green Bay Packers. For the AFC showdown, she's preparing meaty tamale dip for the Buffalo Bills and barbecue pork tacos for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blood Orange Guacamole
Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Blood Orange Guacamole

Elizabeth Heiskell

Avocados are in season and extremely affordable right now. The smooth flavor of the chiles, sharp onions and bright citrus complement the cool creaminess of the avocados. It's a beautifully balanced dip.

Cheesy Brat Dogs
Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Cheesy Brat Dogs

Elizabeth Heiskell

If I am not drinking coffee or water, I am drinking beer. Any recipe using beer in the ingredients, I am all in. Cooking the brats in beer helps to infuse an extra layer of flavor to these tasty dogs.

Smoked Pork Tacos
Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Smoked Pork Tacos

Elizabeth Heiskell

Using store-bought pulled pork makes these tacos super quick to throw together. Just warm, assemble and serve.

Hot Tamale Dip
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Hot Tamale Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This was the dip that my grandmother always served when it was cold and dreary outside to help brighten everyone's mood. It has since become one of my family's favorite tailgate recipes.

Elizabeth Heiskell