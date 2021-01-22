Serve hot tamale dip, cheesy brats, guacamole and tacos for the playoffs

The conference championships are this Sunday, which means we're only days away from finding out which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LV! To celebrate the exiting matchups of the NFL's top contenders, Elizabeth Heiskell is cooking up four recipes inspired by the teams for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. For the NFC face-off, she's making citrusy blood orange guacamole for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and cheesy brat dogs for the Green Bay Packers. For the AFC showdown, she's preparing meaty tamale dip for the Buffalo Bills and barbecue pork tacos for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Avocados are in season and extremely affordable right now. The smooth flavor of the chiles, sharp onions and bright citrus complement the cool creaminess of the avocados. It's a beautifully balanced dip.

If I am not drinking coffee or water, I am drinking beer. Any recipe using beer in the ingredients, I am all in. Cooking the brats in beer helps to infuse an extra layer of flavor to these tasty dogs.

Using store-bought pulled pork makes these tacos super quick to throw together. Just warm, assemble and serve.

This was the dip that my grandmother always served when it was cold and dreary outside to help brighten everyone's mood. It has since become one of my family's favorite tailgate recipes.

