Serve charcoal-roasted shrimp and elote 'fingers' for a fun summer dinner

Chef Ben Harris is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite summery entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make garlicky grilled shrimp and Mexican street corn "fingers."

This recipe takes one of the best things about South Carolina, our shrimp, and prepares it in a fun and approachable way. It's very easy to reproduce at home. I would put our shrimp up against any shrimp in the world.

This recipe is just a fun way to eat corn. It's got all the classic flavors of Mexican street corn but served in a creative, kid-friendly way.

