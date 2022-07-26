Serve charcoal-roasted shrimp and elote 'fingers' for a fun summer dinner

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate the flavors of summer with Ben Harris' simple seasonal recipes.

Try these savory Southern sides: Street corn and garlic shrimp

By Ben Harris

Chef Ben Harris is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite summery entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make garlicky grilled shrimp and Mexican street corn "fingers."

Charcoal-Roasted Shrimp
Charcoal-Roasted Shrimp

Ben Harris

This recipe takes one of the best things about South Carolina, our shrimp, and prepares it in a fun and approachable way. It's very easy to reproduce at home. I would put our shrimp up against any shrimp in the world.

Street Corn Elote 'Fingers'
Street Corn Elote 'Fingers'

Ben Harris

This recipe is just a fun way to eat corn. It's got all the classic flavors of Mexican street corn but served in a creative, kid-friendly way.

Ben Harris