For anyone who loves macaroni and cheese as much as they love dispensing beer from a tap, Stouffer's has just debuted a very unique mashup invention.

Leading up to National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14, Stouffer's stepped away from the frozen food aisle and into the world of self-service machinery. On Friday, the brand announced its latest creation: Mac on Tap, a device that dispenses warm macaroni. Now the brand wants fans to pipe up about where to install the machines.

It’s very real: We created a Mac on Tap dispenser delivering Mac & Cheese straight from the tap!



Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/wPfSt2JLKm — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) June 26, 2020

According to a Stouffer's spokesperson, Mac on Tap is a food dispenser with an internal heater that keeps pre-cooked Stouffer's mac and cheese at serving temperature. It's basically like a nacho cheese dispenser that also dispenses warm noodles. With one pull of the lever, creamy mac will pour out from an aptly sized metal tap. It can go straight into a bowl for dinner ... or on top of whatever food item folks can get their hands on.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

While the spokesperson would not confirm an exact launch date, the item has been slated for a 2020 release.

Now the designers behind this delightful innovation want to get installation inspiration from customers. Anyone who is hungry to use the dispenser at their local burger joint, in their homes, at gas stations or even at weddings, may tag Stouffer's with an idea on Instagram or Twitter and include the brand's handle @Stouffers.

The spokesperson told TODAY that the company "has developed a few prototypes" of the Mac on Tap dispenser and Stouffer's will install them based on the responses they receive from fans. The exact tap locations will be disclosed at a later date.

So far, folks have been pretty impressed — including the competition over at Velveeta.

respect — VELVEETA (@EatLiquidGold) June 26, 2020

Plenty of adults have already offered up their kids up as an excuse to ask for a couple dispensers. (This is not a bad idea).

I will use my child as an excuse to have one of these in my kitchen



It will be difficult to explain the second one that sits on my bedside table — Roy May (@RoyMay15) June 26, 2020

Some expressed trepidation about the invention.

But many were totally onboard.

*Puts one aside specifically for Noah* — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) June 26, 2020

It's not surprising that people are excited for a quick-serve mac and cheese machine. With its gooey creaminess, mac and cheese is pretty much the ultimate comfort food. By Friday afternoon, the most popular requests for installation spots were home kitchens, bedrooms, tailgates, gas stations, wedding receptions and sports stadiums.