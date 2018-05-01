Serena Williams regrets not being able to do this one thing at her wedding

share tweet pin email

Tennis superstar Serena Williams may have missed out on eating the cake at her wedding — but she won't let her good friend Meghan Markle (and soon-to-be royal) make the same mistake.

"I just think it's so important to enjoy the moment. And eat the cake — I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding," Williams recently said on Good Morning America. "We were just having so much fun."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Serena Williams opens up about her pregnancy and return to tennis Play Video - 3:18 Serena Williams opens up about her pregnancy and return to tennis Play Video - 3:18

She continued, “If I could give her [Markle] any advice it would be to just enjoy the preparation, enjoy your planning. It all goes so fast.”

While rumors initially circulated that Prince Harry and Markle wanted a cake made with bananas (a fruit the duo reportedly adore), Kensington Palace revealed that the confection will actually be a lemon and elderflower-flavored cake, which breaks from the regular royal wedding fruitcake tradition.

Harry and Markle's cake, which will "incorporate the bright flavors of spring," is being baked and designed by Claire Platk of the London-based Violet Bakery, and will be smothered in buttercream frosting and topped with fresh flowers.

Williams' fairytale cake was just one of many enchanting details that she and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian showcased at their New Orleans wedding in November.

Even though Williams didn't get to enjoy the cake on her wedding day, Lulu Cake Boutique recreated a replica of the newlyweds' cake, which both Williams and Ohanian thoroughly enjoyed, five months after their nuptials.

Now, nearly six month into married life, Williams says she's overjoyed by all of the major life events she's been able to experience back-to-back.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and always wanted to be married, and it all just kinda happened at once," Williams told TODAY. "But it worked out for me. I have two amazing additions to my family and it feels like they always should have been there."

With Williams juggling life as a mom, wife and winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, she gave TODAY a "firm maybe" for her R.S.V.P. status to Markle and Harry's upcoming wedding.

Of course, if she doesn't go, we'll gladly take her place!