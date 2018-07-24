share tweet pin email

After overcoming life-threatening medical problems after giving birth and returning to Grand Slam tennis tournaments this summer, Serena Williams deserved to eat whatever she wanted ... whenever she wanted it.

Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, definitely agreed because he recently treated his wife and their baby, Alexis Olympia, to an impromptu trip to Italy — just so Williams could have the authentic Italian food she was craving.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Moms offer Serena Williams support after she tweeted about missing daughter's first steps Play Video - 1:35 Moms offer Serena Williams support after she tweeted about missing daughter's first steps Play Video - 1:35

Apparently, when you’re a Grand Slam-winning athlete and the co-founder of Reddit, the sky is the limit when it comes to impromptu dinner plans. With their daughter along for the ride, the couple jetted to Venice, Italy, on Saturday and arrived just in time for a candlelit meal.

“She wanted Italian for dinner, so …” Ohanian posted.

The honeymoon period is definitely not over for the love birds. In addition to enjoying the food, the couple took a scenic gondola ride — with wine glasses in hand.

Last night was a blur. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on Jul 21, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT

During the trip, Ohanian captured his superstar wife walking along a quiet street in the canal-filled city. “Last night was a blur,” he wrote, joking that he caught the fleeting moment in a slightly blurry photo. The duo retired from the moonlit walk to an even better view of the starry night.

“Loving family time in beautiful Italy,” Williams wrote in the caption a breathtaking video of her hotel room at L'Albereta Relais & Châteaux. The video, which appears to have been shot with a drone, showed Williams lounging on her bed, before zooming out through a skylight window.

“What an insane room I stayed in,” wrote Williams. “I got to look at stars from my bed at night!! This week has been a dream!”

Baby Alexis Olympia also joined the couple in a vacation snapshot on her own Instagram page on Tuesday and noted, "They are always staring at me," about her mom and dad.

Like all good things, the trip had to end, but since everyone had such a lovely time, it's no surprise that Ohanian wrote, "We'll certainly be back."

The family certainly earned a healthy serving of comfort food and time to unwind after Williams' return to Grand Slam tournaments. After Williams' Wimbledon disappointment on July 14 — the star fought for a chance at the Grand Slam title just 10 months postpartum — she dedicated her effort to moms everywhere.

Today I say Olympia fall... but she got back up. She fell again almost immediately.... and almost immediately she got back up again. She always had a smile on her face. I learned a lot from Olympia today. Thank you my baby love. pic.twitter.com/pn0iUCZG6Q — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2018

“It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started,” said Williams, as she choked back tears in a post-match interview.

Looks like her family's spontaneous trip and lots of delicious Italian food are just the beginning of more great things ahead for the remarkable mom.