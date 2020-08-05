Selena Gomez may not be known for being a chef, but that could possibly change. The 28-year-old pop star has a new quarantine cooking show, and from the looks of it: it's delicious!

Coming to HBO Max on Aug. 13, the first look teaser trailer of "Selena + Chef" gives us a taste of what is to be served in the upcoming 10-episode series.

"I'm Selena Gomez, and I really love to eat," she introduces herself in the short promo clip that came out on Wednesday. "But I'm not the best cook."

Shot separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gomez will be joined remotely by some of the world's best chefs to figure out how to cook what she loves to eat.

"I've asked some of the best chefs to school me," she says in the trailer. "They're at home, I'm at home, and we're gonna see if we can make a meal together, apart."

From spicy miso ramen to Korean breakfast tacos, from Hawaiian doughnuts to Matcha chocolate chip cookies, there seems to be something on the menu for everyone. Even octopus!

The renowned chefs coming to her rescue include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef," Gomez, who is the fifth most followed person on Instagram, said in a statement.

"I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

But the series is also giving back. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience," she added in another statement. "I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations."

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy. Try not to watch it while hungry!” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen."

And from the looks of things in the teaser, Gomez has no problem making fun of herself.

She joked, "But then again, I did sign up to look like a fool on HBO Max."

We can't wait to watch!