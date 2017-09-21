share tweet pin email

Though many Kind snack bars contain the word "nuts" on their labels, the company is taking an extra step to ensure those with serious food allergies avoid one popular product that was improperly labeled.

Kind Snacks has announced a nationwide recall on a "limited number" of boxes of their Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars after it was discovered the packaging did not declare the bars actually contained walnuts, a tree nut that can trigger serious, life-threatening allergic reactions.

Courtesy Kind Snacks Boxes of Kind Snacks' Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars have been recalled after the packaging failed to declare the bars contained walnuts. Individual packages were properly labeled.

“The recalled products may be safely consumed by those who do not have an allergy or sensitivity to walnuts,” Kind stated in its official recall notice. “People who have an allergy or sensitivity to walnuts should not consume these products.”

The company has clarified that the individually wrapped bars do have the correct ingredient and warning labels but the larger boxes that contain these wrapped bars do not. Kind says that the only boxes affected are the 12-count boxes, so if you buy your Kind Snacks individually, your bars were appropriately labeled.

Concerned consumers should look out for the following packages affected by the recall:

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box) Lot Code: BK16264A1 Best Before Date: 12/20/2017

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box) Lot Code: BK16308A1 Best Before Date: 2/4/18

"This product always had walnuts in it up until March when we decided to remove them," a representative for Kind Snacks told TODAY Food over email. "We only had to recall 2 lots of 12-count boxes — so a very limited amount of product. It’s also important to note that the wrappers are correct in identifying that the product had walnuts in it — the issue is that the outer box did not have that allergen information."

Kind would not specify how many consumers they believe may be affected by the recall.