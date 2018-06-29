Attention 'Seinfeld' fans: McDonald's is now selling muffin tops

share tweet pin email

Remember that famous "Seinfeld" episode when Elaine started a business selling "muffin tops," which were, well, really just the tops of muffins?

Decades later, it seems McDonald's turned fiction into reality and has started offering a similar product: something they're calling "muffin toppers," and they're currently available at several U.S. locations.

"Top of the muffin to you!?" @McDonaldâs pulls a page from the Seinfeld playbook with plan to only sell muffin tops - the best part https://t.co/9bP2GmMpJg pic.twitter.com/rZKSY7fVdp — Hamilton Spectator (@TheSpec) June 27, 2018

A spokesperson for McDonald's told TODAY Food by email that the muffin toppers were originally part of a test conducted in the Baltimore area last year and that they are now part of several new McCafe offerings that include "coffee cakes and apple pies with lattice crusts that are baked in-restaurant."

The spokesperson said the baked goods are now available at about 4,000 stores but McDonald's plans to start rolling them out to another 3,000 stores by the end of 2018.

The muffin toppers come in blueberry, lemon poppy seed (remember the poppy seed/drug test "Seinfeld" episode!?) and double chocolate flavors. Each truncated muffin treat clocks in between 150 to 170 calories per "top."

Since Elaine's dream business is now a reality, the writer of that "Seinfeld" episode recently told TMZ that he wants his share of the profits if muffin toppers take off with customers, tweeting:

I better get my % https://t.co/D2bLSglpoj — Spike Feresten (@spikeferesten) June 26, 2018

Writer Spike Feresten said that McDonald's should pay him a billion dollars and then they can also use the slogan, "Top of the muffin to you!"

Folks on Twitter had a field day with the McDonald's and "Seinfeld" connection:

Elaine may have been right.... million-dollar idea? https://t.co/4P5vAfufSn — 104.3 The Party (@1043theparty) June 28, 2018

If @McDonalds doesnât have Mr. Lippman endorse their new muffin tops. Whatâs the point? pic.twitter.com/grpFJ34pCv — Ben (@bendermin) June 29, 2018

.@McDonalds is selling muffin tops?! I wonder where they got that idea... pic.twitter.com/zWJv09whCV — Corey Rioux (@CoreyRioux) June 29, 2018

Wanna feel old? Elaine's Muffin Top idea from the Seinfeld episode "The Muffin Tops" is soon going to be sold at a McDonalds near you, 21 years after the episode aired — Brian Orlando (@TattooAndTalk) June 28, 2018

If a McDonald’s near you isn’t selling muffin tops yet, no worries, Amazon sells pans that will cook just muffin tops!