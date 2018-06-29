Attention 'Seinfeld' fans: McDonald's is now selling muffin tops

Remember that famous "Seinfeld" episode when Elaine started a business selling "muffin tops," which were, well, really just the tops of muffins?
Decades later, it seems McDonald's turned fiction into reality and has started offering a similar product: something they're calling "muffin toppers," and they're currently available at several U.S. locations.
A spokesperson for McDonald's told TODAY Food by email that the muffin toppers were originally part of a test conducted in the Baltimore area last year and that they are now part of several new McCafe offerings that include "coffee cakes and apple pies with lattice crusts that are baked in-restaurant."
The spokesperson said the baked goods are now available at about 4,000 stores but McDonald's plans to start rolling them out to another 3,000 stores by the end of 2018.
The muffin toppers come in blueberry, lemon poppy seed (remember the poppy seed/drug test "Seinfeld" episode!?) and double chocolate flavors. Each truncated muffin treat clocks in between 150 to 170 calories per "top."
Since Elaine's dream business is now a reality, the writer of that "Seinfeld" episode recently told TMZ that he wants his share of the profits if muffin toppers take off with customers, tweeting:
Writer Spike Feresten said that McDonald's should pay him a billion dollars and then they can also use the slogan, "Top of the muffin to you!"
Folks on Twitter had a field day with the McDonald's and "Seinfeld" connection:
If a McDonald’s near you isn’t selling muffin tops yet, no worries, Amazon sells pans that will cook just muffin tops!