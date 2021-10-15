Lizzo put a plant-based spin on the TikTok-famous salmon bowl recipe

Like everyone else, Lizzo thinks Emily Mariko's viral TikTok salmon recipe is as "good as hell."

The singer and songwriter, who has been sharing her plant-based journey on TikTok over the last year and a half, took to the platform to share her own vegan version of the recipe. Lizzo uses plant-based tuna — a replacement for the salmon — brown rice, vegan mayonnaise and the usual avocado, sriracha, kimchi and seaweed. And, of course, the ice cube!

In the video posted to TikTok, the 32-year-old seemed satisfied with the outcome of her dish, taking a one big bite before the video cuts off. Her one complaint? The magic ingredient — the all-important ice cube — melted in the process.

Mariko, the creator of the original dish, explained to TikTok fans that the addition of the ice cube "helps steam the rice."

Mariko seemed to approve of Lizzo’s plant-based creation, commenting, “😳 The crunch!! It’s perfect!!”

Since putting her own spin on the wildly popular feta pasta dish earlier this year, creating plant-based versions of viral TikTok recipes seems to be a hobby for the singer.

One TikTok user chimed in saying, “It was only a matter of time.”

Like Lizzo, TikTokers everywhere are making Mariko’s dish, either exactly as is or by adding their own special twist.

Popular TikTok influencer and personality, @itsmetinx, contributed to the trend, but left out every ingredient except for the ice cube — and added tequila.

Mariko seemed to enjoy the new spin on this one, too, commenting, “Love this version.”

