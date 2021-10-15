IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lizzo put a plant-based spin on the TikTok-famous salmon bowl recipe

The singer and songwriter continues to reinterpret viral TikTok recipes with a vegan flair.
2019 Made In America Festival
Since putting her own spin on the wildly popular feta pasta dish earlier this year, creating plant-based versions of viral TikTok recipes appears to be a hobby for the singer. Arik McArthur / WireImage
/ Source: TODAY
By Emily Karp

Like everyone else, Lizzo thinks Emily Mariko's viral TikTok salmon recipe is as "good as hell."

The singer and songwriter, who has been sharing her plant-based journey on TikTok over the last year and a half, took to the platform to share her own vegan version of the recipe. Lizzo uses plant-based tuna — a replacement for the salmon — brown rice, vegan mayonnaise and the usual avocado, sriracha, kimchi and seaweed. And, of course, the ice cube!

In the video posted to TikTok, the 32-year-old seemed satisfied with the outcome of her dish, taking a one big bite before the video cuts off. Her one complaint? The magic ingredient — the all-important ice cube — melted in the process.

Mariko, the creator of the original dish, explained to TikTok fans that the addition of the ice cube "helps steam the rice."

@emilymariko

Best lunch of the week!

original sound - Emily Mariko

Mariko seemed to approve of Lizzo’s plant-based creation, commenting, “😳 The crunch!! It’s perfect!!”

Since putting her own spin on the wildly popular feta pasta dish earlier this year, creating plant-based versions of viral TikTok recipes seems to be a hobby for the singer.

One TikTok user chimed in saying, “It was only a matter of time.”

Like Lizzo, TikTokers everywhere are making Mariko’s dish, either exactly as is or by adding their own special twist.

Popular TikTok influencer and personality, @itsmetinx, contributed to the trend, but left out every ingredient except for the ice cube — and added tequila.

@tinx

my spin on @emilymariko recipie

original sound - Tinx

Mariko seemed to enjoy the new spin on this one, too, commenting, “Love this version.”

Emily Karp