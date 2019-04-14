Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 14, 2019, 3:41 PM GMT / Updated April 14, 2019, 3:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Twitter is a hotbed for social media trends, including the newest one: threads of celebrities as various inanimate objects.

Amelia Wedemeyer, Los Angeles-based writer and social media assistant at The Ringer, posted some hilarious images reimagining some of Ben Affleck’s most iconic looks as Dunkin’ drinks.

The thread featured shots of Affleck in some of his most popular films, his outfits seemingly coordinating with an existing drink on the Dunkin' menu.

The Academy Award-winning actor's role in the sci-fi hit "Armageddon" received its own Dunkin' counterpart in the form of an iced tea to match his orange NASA uniform costume.

Affleck's role in the crime drama "Live by Night" inspired not one, but two frozen drinks in the hilarious thread.

The thread even included candid shots of the actor, screenwriter, and director off of the big screen and on the red carpet. Affleck's monochromatic red suit from the premiere of Netflix's action thriller "Triple Frontier" seemed to resemble a summer staple on the Dunkin' menu, their Strawberry Coolatta.

The thread was extremely fitting for the Massachusetts native who recently told Collider that he's a frequent Dunkin' customer.

"I have Dunkin' Donuts every day," he said. "It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, “Where is that? Is that near here?” So, I feel like I’m spreading the word."