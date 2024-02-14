Scott Conant makes skillet chicken and whoopie pies for Valentine's Day

Chef, restaurateur and television personality Scott Conant is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few easy and impressive dishes for Valentine's Day, both from his cookbook, "Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen." He demonstrates how to prepare pan-roasted chicken and potatoes with a bright chimichurri, as well as classic, old-fashioned whoopie pies with marshmallow filling.

I love this recipe because it's quick and everything cooks in a single pan. It's also a great use for leftover chicken and any other odds and ends you might have in the fridge (chunks of sausage, herbs, some vegetables, etc.). Like all great comfort foods, it's humble but sneakily delicious — I have never been able to resist the caramelized drippings you get on the bottom of the pan.

Mainers love their whoopie pies — it's the official "state treat" — and you can now find them across the country in all sorts of variations. This recipe is an ode to the traditional New England version that I remember from those visits: little chocolate cakes bound by a filling of buttercream and marshmallow fluff.

