Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Scott Conant is joining the TODAY Food team to prepare a few of his favorite Italian specialties. He shows us how to make garlicky, umami-filled pasta with clams, stromboli stuffed with salami and smoky mozzarella, and a vegetarian stromboli stuffed with broccoli rabe and provolone.

"This is a simple yet deeply flavored dish," says Scott Conant. "The clams and the bonito create a briny and smoky combination that is just a winner."

Leafy greens, sharp provolone, fresh basil and bright tomatoes make these baby strombolis impossible to stop eating.

Stuff mini strombolis with savory salami, smoky mozzarella and aromatic garlic for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer.

