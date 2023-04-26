IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Food faves Matt Abdoo, Rodney Scott, Alex Guarnaschelli and more share their recipes for the perfect barbecue celebration on TODAY All Day

Lobster rolls, 2 ways: Buttery Connecticut-style and mayo-y Maine-style

Scott Conant welcomes the warm weather with two styles of lobster rolls.
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Conant

Chef, restaurateur and author Scott Conant is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make mouth-watering lobster rolls two ways. He shows us how to make a Maine-style roll with a zesty mayo dressing and Connecticut-style rolls with a rich, warm butter sauce. Pick your favorite — there's no wrong answer.

Maine-Style Lobster Roll
Courtesy Scott Conant

Get The Recipe

Maine-Style Lobster Roll

Scott Conant

Nothing says summer — or early summer — like a lobster roll. It's luxurious and soul-satisfying at the same time. I recall going to a shore in Maine as a kid and stopping on the side of the road for a lobster roll or at a walk-up window. This recipe brings me right back there every time I taste it.

Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll
Courtesy Scott Conant

Get The Recipe

Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll

Scott Conant

My version of the Connecticut lobster roll is just deliciously butter-soaked. Big, meaty pieces of warm lobster make it absolutely decadent.

If you like those summery seafood recipes, you should also try these:

Crabcake Muffs
William Hereford

Get The Recipe

Crabcake Muffs

Mason Hereford
Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo
Courtesy Balo's Foods

Get The Recipe

Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

Balo Alvarez
Scott Conant