Lobster rolls, 2 ways: Buttery Connecticut-style and mayo-y Maine-style

Chef, restaurateur and author Scott Conant is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make mouth-watering lobster rolls two ways. He shows us how to make a Maine-style roll with a zesty mayo dressing and Connecticut-style rolls with a rich, warm butter sauce. Pick your favorite — there's no wrong answer.

Nothing says summer — or early summer — like a lobster roll. It's luxurious and soul-satisfying at the same time. I recall going to a shore in Maine as a kid and stopping on the side of the road for a lobster roll or at a walk-up window. This recipe brings me right back there every time I taste it.

My version of the Connecticut lobster roll is just deliciously butter-soaked. Big, meaty pieces of warm lobster make it absolutely decadent.

