Scam alert: Kroger warns customers about fake ad for free groceries

Kroger is warning shoppers not to engage with Facebook posts claiming to offer a year of free groceries to a few lucky families who comment and share the phony contest with friends.

The message, which has been originating from an account called Kroger.com, looks official and includes photos of a Kroger supermarket, along with an enticing message: "To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four lucky families that share/comment by 5:00 pm Saturday! Best of luck and Happy Holidays!"

As people began asking Kroger's official social media channels about the contest, the company issued a warning to its Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Hi Autumn! This is a fake Kroger Facebook page. We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting, and we appreciate your patronage. — Kroger (@kroger) December 24, 2019

"We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting, and we appreciate your patronage," the grocery chain said. It is not clear how long the fake ad has been making the rounds on Facebook.

Kroger operates grocery stores under its name, along with other brands, such as Fry's, Ralph's, Dillon's Food 4 Less and more across 35 states, according to the company's website.

This is hardly the first too-good-to-be-true offer that's gone viral this holiday season.

Last month, a fake $100 Kohl's coupon circulated on Facebook. The contest claimed that the retailer would be offering the deal in honor of its anniversary, as long as customers answered a few questions divulging personal data first.

A similar scam offering a $75 coupon to celebrate Costco's 50th anniversary went viral in November, too. The company posted on its Facebook page that the coupon was a hoax.

The lesson here? If it seems too good to be true ... don't share it on Facebook.