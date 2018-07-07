share tweet email

Restaurateur Aimee Olexy is stopped by TODAY to share fresh summer dishes from her restaurant Talula's Table in Pennsylvania. She shared her light summer recipes for a lavender and goat cheese appetizer, a sweet peaches and cream dessert, a sweet corn and scallop entrée and a sparkling lemonade cocktail with fresh ginger.

"This is the perfect summertime snack to whip up and share with friends. It's is a conversation piece that is perfect for parties since it can sit out. Its light texture and herbaceous notes sing to the season of summer."

"I love this recipe because it is a fantastic light dinner or lunch and the perfect way to utilize the abundance from you garden. We love doing this dish at Talula's Table with morning-picked corn and our handmade butter."

"This is a great way to showcase summer peaches. A hint of spice and mildly sweet whipped cream let the freshness of the sweet fruit shine through."

"A delicious low-alcohol spritz is great on a hot night when you want some elegance. The citrus and ginger have some cleansing and feel-good qualities that pair perfectly with bubbles for a light way to keep a summer party going!"

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these: