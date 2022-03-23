IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your accessories for spring with up to 83% off Steals & Deals

Savannah learns how to cook an American omelet, candied bacon and perfect pancakes

Chef Darnell Ferguson teaches Savannah how to make an all-American breakfast.
/ Source: TODAY
By Savannah Guthrie and Darnell Ferguson

Savannah Guthrie is working hard to cultivate her cooking skills on her new TODAY All Day Series, Starting from Scratch. On this installment, chef Darnell Ferguson helps Savannah master the basics of breakfast. Together, they prepare the easy, cheesy ham omelet with veggies, crispy candied bacon and perfectly light and fluffy pancakes.

American Omelet
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

American Omelet

Anthony Contrino

The trick to a good omelet is to cook the eggs low and slow. Change things up by playing around with any inclusions, switching out your favorite cooked meats, vegetables and melty cheeses.

Candied Bacon
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Candied Bacon

Darnell Ferguson

Bacon wants to be candied. You can't beat the combination of sticky, sweet brown sugar and crispy, salty bacon.

Perfect Pancakes
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Perfect Pancakes

Darnell Ferguson

I love this pancake recipe because it is restaurant-quality yet easy for anyone to make at home. They turn out perfectly fluffy and flavorful every time. They are delicious served with just a bit of butter and syrup, or you can up the ante by adding toppings into the pancakes while they're cooking.

If you like those great breakfast recipes, you should also try these:

French-Style Omelet
Get The Recipe

French-Style Omelet

Eric Ripert
Martha's Famous French Toast
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Martha's Famous French Toast

Martha Stewart
Savannah Guthrie
Darnell Ferguson