Savannah Guthrie masters the perfect holiday ham with help from Marcus Samuelsson

It's time for Savannah Guthrie to put all that she's learned in the kitchen to the ultimate test: the holidays. For this installment of her series, Starting from Scratch, chef Marcus Samuelsson is showing her how to make festive recipes for the holidays: a sweet and spicy spiral ham, sautéed Brussels sprouts with pomegranate and creamy potato gratin with apples.

This Aleppo glaze is super flavorful and very versatile. Try it on other proteins, like chicken and salmon. It adds just a touch of heat but keeps the ham moist and sweet.

Once you get a hang of the mandoline, this is a great family holiday meal that is easy to make. It's a fun spin on a classic gratin. It's a wonderful recipe to make with the kids, something you can assemble together. Also, gratin is the ultimate leftover dish, so easy to reheat and eat the next day.

This dish is super simple to make, with the pomegranate seeds adding a touch of tart and juicy flavor. It works as a fresh break during a heavy holiday meal.