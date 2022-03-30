Savannah Guthrie is committed to learning how to cook. On this installment of Savannah's new TODAY All Day Series, Starting from Scratch, chef Ayesha Nurdjaja shows Savannah how to chop, blend, marinate and bake her way to a delicious Middle Eastern meal. Together, they make spiced chicken shawarma with a cooling white sauce and creamy hummus.

There's no need to order takeout to enjoy delicious chicken shawarma. It is so easy to make at home! With just a little advanced prep you can serve up this Middle Eastern classic in just a few minutes. This packs such a flavor punch, and the spice blend is so versatile.

Hummus quite arguably might be the most popular condiment in the world. There are so many store-bought options but seeing as how simple it could be, why not make your own. The hummus we sell at both Shuka and Shukette are totally different in texture and the way we dress them. Make this recipe your own and dazzle your friends and family.

If you like those easy Middle Eastern recipes, you should also try these:

