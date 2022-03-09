Savannah Guthrie learns how to cook steak: Filet mignon, skirt and pot roast

For the second episode of Savannah Guthrie's new TODAY All Day series, Starting from Scratch, Elizabeth Heiskell joins Savannah in the kitchen to teach her the basics of steak cooking. In the episode, they prepare steakhouse-style filet mignon, grilled marinated skirt steak and simply (but perfectly) roasted vegetables on the side. Then, on the show Wednesday, they make yet another preparation of beef: a comforting pot roast with horseradish cream.

The beauty of this skirt steak recipe is that it cooks so quickly. Just three minutes per side and you have dinner on the table! Skirt is such a flavorful cut of meat, and this marinade makes it even more delicious. It's a versatile recipe that your family and friends will love.

Follow this recipe and you're sure to achieve true steakhouse results in your home kitchen. Finishing the filet with butter, rosemary and garlic really takes this steak to the next level.

This recipe is great because you can throw these few ingredients together before work and come home to a completed dinner your family will love. This roast is fabulous on its own. It hardly needs more than a generous side of garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables. But magic happens when you pile this roast on a tasted garlic buttered French baguette with broiled provolone cheese and horseradish sauce. Wow, that is one heck of a sandwich!

Perfect the art of roasting vegetables — and fruits — with these easy-to-follow tips, tricks, techniques and guidelines.