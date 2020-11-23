Sandra Lee uses Thanksgiving leftovers to make shepherd's pie

Thanksgiving is on Thursday so it's time to tackle the turkey, sort the sides and start cooking for the holiday. Host of TODAY Food's original series "Top Shelf," Sandra Lee is cooking up a festive seasonal feast for Thanksgiving. She shows us how to make a perfect roast turkey with cornbread stuffing and gravy, creamy four-ingredient mashed potatoes, delicious pumpkin spice martinis and sweet maple cupcakes. Then she uses the savory leftovers to make turkey shepherd's pie.

If you can't wait to get into the holiday spirit, don't miss a very special Christmas-themed episode of "Top Shelf" this December! Aunt Sandy is whipping up sugar cookie cupcakes and a silky eggnog.

A beautiful, big roast turkey is the star of the Thanksgiving table. This recipe keeps it simple and traditional while still adding a little extra wow factor. The cornbread stuffing gets so much more flavor from being cooked inside the bird and the easy gizzard gravy is the perfect finisher for a plate piled high with classic holiday foods.

There might not be any food truly as comforting, warming and wonderful as perfectly, buttery, fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes. They pair well with almost any protein and are always a welcome addition to any holiday meal.

I love getting creative with Thanksgiving leftovers. In this easy recipe, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy all get a second chance to shine.

Celebrate any fall holiday or occasion with these sweet and spiced martinis. The pumpkin pie spice and vanilla vodka add the perfect seasonal touch to these festive cocktails.

I love these cupcakes because they bring all the familiar flavors of fall together into one sweet treat. The warm spices, toasty walnuts, sweet maple syrup and seasonal pumpkin go so well together.

