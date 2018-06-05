share tweet pin email

In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused service to a same-sex couple, Sandra Lee has decided to offer some sweet support to those who may be affected by the decision.

"I do not believe that it is right to discriminate against anyone," the Food Network star posted on her Facebook page. "I believe love is love. Therefore if a same-sex couple has been turned down by the bakery of their choice, I will find a baker who appreciates your commitment and loves you for who you are."

Lee signed the post, "Love, Aunt Sandy," and then followed up with a second post affirming her views. She is currently filming in Denver, about 15 minutes from the Lakewood, Colorado, bakery involved in the headline-making legal case.

"I am currently in Denver, Colorado, shooting a Halloween special, and to me, the Supreme Court ruling is unacceptable — and encourages divisiveness. We need to love and support one another not judge (judging is for God not for us)."

Lee has yet to announce how couples should contact her for help, if needed, and was not immediately available for comment.

While the "Semi-Homemade" star's original post generated hundreds of likes, it has also sparked comments speaking out against Lee sharing her views.

"But it's OK to discriminate against those with strict religious beliefs? Freedom of religion is a right in this country and one of the founding principles. I do not recall the 'right' to force someone else to bake a cake, no matter what the reason is?" one commenter wrote.

Said another: "I understand how you feel but did you hear the baker’s side of the story? If not, I urge you to hear what he has to say (in his own words). It may provide another perspective to this complex issue."

But many rushed to Lee's defense, as well.

"And yet so many people are judging this beautiful woman for speaking from her heart. Can't wait to see your Halloween special, Sandra," one commenter said. "Thank you for using your platform to reiterate that intolerance is unacceptable."

Another wrote: "It's just a cake, why are people so full of hatred? I thought that if you're a baker, you'd want everyone to enjoy your bakery creations, food is supposed to bring us together, not separate us!" another wrote.

The story also had those in the baking community talking.

"I love seeing a public figure standing up for not just the LGBTQ community, but human rights," Alex Cagley-Wilson, who co-owns The Hungry Hero bakery in Sherwood, Oregon, with his husband, Zane, told TODAY Food, regarding Lee's post.

He recently competed as a finalist on CMT's "Pickler & Ben" to make a wedding cake for celebrity chef Cat Cora's marriage to her girlfriend Nicole Ehrlich.

Cagley-Wilson added that his company would be proud to be one of the bakeries Lee called on.

He told TODAY Food, "Send me anyone who wants to celebrate love."