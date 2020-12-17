Sandra Lee on moving out of longtime home: 'This entire thing has torn me apart'

Earlier this week, Sandra Lee moved out of the home she lived in for over a decade, and the celebrity chef is experiencing a lot of mixed emotions about the change.

As Christmas approaches, the TODAY Food star is feeling a bit nostalgic for the time she spent in the Mount Kisco, New York, home with her ex, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Wednesday, Lee posted a series of photos that showed the house all decorated for the holidays, and the 54-year-old told fans she's missing her old home.

"I woke up Early this morning and all I could do is look at beautiful pictures of how I decorated Lily Pond for the holidays. Hoping for some inspiration," she wrote on Instagram.

Lee and Cuomo, 63, announced their breakup in September 2019 after 14 years together and referred to their property as "Lily Pond." As the chef prepares to start the next phase of her life, she told fans that she's wondering what will come next.

"How am I very going to rebuild my life - I don’t think it’s possible. It took me a lifetime to build that home," she wrote.

The star of TODAY's "Top Shelf" went on to explain how difficult it's been to move on from the house she spent so long making a home.

"How do you start again after you tear apart your house and stick it in storage. I guess that’s where my feelings have been over the last couple years, in storage. This entire thing has torn me apart," she wrote.

As she waits to see what the future holds, Lee is taking things one day at a time and said she spent Wednesday trying to get ready for Christmas.

"I’m going to wrap presents and organize shipments of presents to Fam’Lee in Seattle although I don’t feel like Aunt Sandy Claus today," she wrote.

Lee first let her followers know she'd officially moved out of her home Monday and described her last moments in the house as "bittersweet."

"Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Lee took a moment to thank her fans for their support as she prepared to leave the city to spend Christmas in Arizona with her family.

"I have tried to handle all that has happened in the last 15 months with Grace and Honor and Dignity......being thoughtful of everyone’s feelings," she wrote. "Lilly pond blessed me with the Wind on my back so When I land I start a new life fill with possibilities both personally and professionally."