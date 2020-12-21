IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sandra Lee makes sugar cookie cupcakes and boozy eggnog for Christmas

Enjoy the best flavors of the holiday season with these sweet treats.

Dec. 21, 202005:21
/ Source: TODAY
By Sandra Lee

TODAY Food's Top Shelf star Sandra Lee is making a few of her favorite holiday treats. She turns scrumptious sugar cookies into cupcakes and whips up a festive eggnog with plenty of rum and a few special ingredients.

What could be better than freshly baked sugar cookies? Sugar cookie cupcakes! My recipe uses a few store-bought shortcuts to minimize prep time but I promise any fan of Christmas sweets will be blown away by this adorable dessert.

No holiday party (even a small and socially distanced one!) would be complete without eggnog. Of course, I like to spruce mine up with some extras. White chocolate liqueur makes any store-bought nog totally silky and a little bit of nutmeg goes a long way here.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 quarts eggnog
  • 1/4 cup white rum
  • 3/4 cup white chocolate liqueur (Godiva preferred)
  • Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
  • Ground nutmeg, for garnish

Combine eggnog, rum and liqueur in a large pitcher. Stir to combine and refrigerate until serving.

When ready to serve, pour eggnog into a glass and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of soft vanilla ice cream. Sprinkle with nutmeg and enjoy right away.

