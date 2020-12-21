Sandra Lee makes sugar cookie cupcakes and boozy eggnog for Christmas

TODAY Food's Top Shelf star Sandra Lee is making a few of her favorite holiday treats. She turns scrumptious sugar cookies into cupcakes and whips up a festive eggnog with plenty of rum and a few special ingredients.

What could be better than freshly baked sugar cookies? Sugar cookie cupcakes! My recipe uses a few store-bought shortcuts to minimize prep time but I promise any fan of Christmas sweets will be blown away by this adorable dessert.

No holiday party (even a small and socially distanced one!) would be complete without eggnog. Of course, I like to spruce mine up with some extras. White chocolate liqueur makes any store-bought nog totally silky and a little bit of nutmeg goes a long way here.

Ingredients

1 1/2 quarts eggnog

1/4 cup white rum

3/4 cup white chocolate liqueur (Godiva preferred)

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Ground nutmeg, for garnish

Combine eggnog, rum and liqueur in a large pitcher. Stir to combine and refrigerate until serving.

When ready to serve, pour eggnog into a glass and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of soft vanilla ice cream. Sprinkle with nutmeg and enjoy right away.

