Sandra Lee makes easy Easter basket cakes and a giant pitcher of cosmos

This Easter, many of us are making the most with what we have. Whether you're cooking for a family at home or preparing smaller meals for a virtual celebration with friends, my spring spread is incredibly easy and still super festive.

For dessert, I'm decorating two store-bought cakes, making sweet-and-salty popcorn balls and whipping up a big pitcher of one of my all-time favorite cocktails: cosmos!

To turn any angel food cake into a truly festive treat, I whipped up some homemade frosting (or icing) that only requires four ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. While this icing is great on any kind of cake or cupcake, I especially love it on angel food cake around springtime. My grocery store didn't have much left, but I was able to get a few Peeps to decorate the top and jelly beans to fill the center.

For my chocolate cake with vanilla frosting, I used chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs to decorate the base. I also made beautifully sweet Easter "grass" using sweetened coconut flakes and green food dye.

Kids will have a great time helping to decorate these show-stopping treats and I'm telling you there's not a kid on the planet who wouldn't love these cakes!

Another kid-friendly treat I love to make for Easter only requires popcorn, marshmallow cream, butter and colorful mini marshmallows (or whatever candy you have on hand). Just melt the ingredients together, roll them up into balls, refrigerate them for about an hour and dessert is done.

Now that we've got the kids covered, guess what time it is? It's Aunty Sandy's favorite time of day: cocktail time! To celebrate, I whipped up a pitcher of sweet and tangy cosmos.

Once you've poured yourself a cocktail and whipped up the perfect, simple spread, sit back, relax and enjoy the day surrounded by loved ones.

Happy Easter, everyone!