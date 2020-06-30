Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Sandra Lee's easy barbecue recipes are perfect for any Fourth of July party

Make barbecue chicken two ways, a crunchy and creamy coleslaw and epic s'mores cupcakes for a patriotic party spread.

Sandra Lee's fast and festive Fourth of July party recipes

June 30, 2020

By Sandra Lee

Even if you're not hosting a giant bash for the Fourth of July this year (and the experts say it's better to keep any parties small and socially distant), you can still make any family affair a festive occasion by whipping up some of my favorite cookout recipes. What's great about this menu is that everything can be ready is just about an hour.

Happy Fourth of July!

Sandra Lee's Easy Barbecue Chicken 2 Ways
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Easy Barbecue Chicken 2 Ways

There's a flavorful find for everyone with this two-in-one chicken recipe. The two different sauces are both finger lickin' delicious!

Sandra Lee's Easy 4 Ingredient Coleslaw
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Easy 4 Ingredient Coleslaw

I am very picky about coleslaw, but thankfully this easy version comes together in just a few minutes and has only four easy-to-find ingredients. This refreshing salad is creamy and bright and sure to become a new family favorite.

Sandra Lee's Brownie S'more Cupcakes
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Brownie S'more Cupcakes

I am a s'mores super fan but, let's face it, lighting a campfire isn't always doable. So I take store-bought brownie mix and turn it into a magical cupcake topped with a whipped marshmallow frosting. These tend to go fast, so consider whipping up two batches.

If you like those delicious summer party recipes, check out more TODAY Food favorites from Sandra Lee:

Sandra Lee