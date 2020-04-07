Sandra Lee cooks up a stunning Easter ham using pantry staples

With Easter fast approaching and many left wondering if they'll be able to go to the store or make their traditional dishes, people are searching for easier ways to get a nice meal on the table.
Look no further than your pantry for a little inspiration.
My roasted ham can be made with almost any type of sweetener you have on hand. And, if you make a larger ham, you can easily turn the leftovers into several delicious meals. My favorite way to use leftover ham? A decadent, cheesy casserole.
To transform ham into a sweet and savory centerpiece, I start with pineapple preserves, molasses (which can be substituted with brown sugar, white sugar or even maple syrup) to make a glaze. I also threw in a little cranberry sauce from a can leftover from Thanksgiving — it brightens everything up for a little extra tanginess. That's the beauty of canned foods! It takes a long time for them to expire.
Stumped on how to plate a ham like a pro? Just use what you have in your produce drawer. I prefer a mix of green and purple cabbage leaves, cauliflower florets and baby carrots for a pop of bright color.
After Easter weekend is over, don't let the centerpiece go to waste. I love using leftover ham in a cheesy casserole, which is also flavored using a few shelf-stable ingredients.
The casserole features spaghetti noodles (but almost any type of pasta will work well), diced ham, Italian seasoning and a melty cheese mixture of mozzarella, Parmesan and cream. I love that it can also be made two ways: one with leftover ham and one with extra cheese and a crispy topping.
This Easter, it's all about improvising.