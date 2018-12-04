Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Samin Nosrat

In her James Beard Award-winning book "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" and in her Netflix show based on the book, Samin Nosrat shows how the four elements of salt, fat, acid and heat hold the key to great cooking — whether you are making a salad, a sauce or meat like pork chops.

As she continues to spread the word about the importance of these elements, Nosrat is visiting the TODAY kitchen to demonstrate how to make two recipes: basil pesto from the book and a white bean and roasted vegetable salad from the show. She shows how to use a mortar and pestle to make homemade pesto and demonstrates how perfectly cooked vegetables can be as luxurious as any lobster dinner.

Nosrat says she loves this recipe because, "It's so simple, so flavorful, and is essentially a brilliant vehicle for my favorite ingredient: Parmesan!"

"I believe that cooking a bunch of vegetables is one of the most luxurious things you can do for someone," she says. "And I love showing people that simple, humble ingredients can be extraordinarily delicious."

