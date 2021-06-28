IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY'S 4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food!

Samah Dada whips up a fabulous picnic spread starring chickpeas

Make turmeric hummus and spiced chickpea burgers for your next summer picnic party.

3 chickpea-packed recipes perfect for summer picnics | #COOKING

June 29, 202124:26
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

Grab a blanket and a friend or two — it's officially picnic! On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada makes a gorgeous turmeric hummus bursting with earthy flavors. Then she demonstrates how to make a protein-packed veggie burger that's great served hot or at room temperature.

Turmeric Hummus
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Turmeric Hummus

Samah Dada

Hummus is everything to me. It’s perfect to snack on with some chips, pita or crudités and it even works well as a spread for sandwiches and burgers. I decided to take a traditional hummus recipe and infuse it with one of my favorite spices: turmeric. The result is a beautiful tip that will be a welcome addition to any picnic spread.

Spiced Chickpea Burgers with Red Pepper Special Sauce
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Chickpea Burgers with Red Pepper Special Sauce

Samah Dada

Not only does my chickpea burger hold together beautifully, it’s packed with plant-based protein and it travels well. Pair it with a delicious spread, like my red pepper special sauce, and you’re in business!

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 