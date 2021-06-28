Samah Dada whips up a fabulous picnic spread starring chickpeas

Grab a blanket and a friend or two — it's officially picnic! On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada makes a gorgeous turmeric hummus bursting with earthy flavors. Then she demonstrates how to make a protein-packed veggie burger that's great served hot or at room temperature.

Hummus is everything to me. It’s perfect to snack on with some chips, pita or crudités and it even works well as a spread for sandwiches and burgers. I decided to take a traditional hummus recipe and infuse it with one of my favorite spices: turmeric. The result is a beautiful tip that will be a welcome addition to any picnic spread.

Not only does my chickpea burger hold together beautifully, it’s packed with plant-based protein and it travels well. Pair it with a delicious spread, like my red pepper special sauce, and you’re in business!