IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day

Samah Dada uses dates to make 3 delicious sweet treats

Medjool dates are a perfect substitute for traditional sugar.

How to use dates as a substitute for sugar in desserts - TODAY

June 22, 202123:46
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

Whether you're cooking, baking or blending, there are plenty of ways to use medjool dates in a variety of dishes. On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada demonstrates how to use the naturally sweet Middle Eastern fruit in a decadent French toast for breakfast, a sweet-and-salty snack and a super creamy, nondairy shake.

Cinnamon French Toast with Almond Butter-Date Caramel
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cinnamon French Toast with Almond Butter-Date Caramel

Samah Dada

Inspired by my favorite breakfast dish at La Note Restaurant in Berkeley, California, this French toast is fluffy and sweet, luxurious and totally crave-worthy. I top my version with a luscious almond butter-date caramel that's a great stand-in for maple syrup or honey.

Miso-Almond Date Bites
TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Miso-Almond Date Bites

Samah Dada

I’m definitely a snack-obsessed person who needs little pick-me-ups throughout the day. Luckily, I have these miso-almond date bites to save the day every time. The crunch from the almonds, umami from the miso and caramel-like sweetness from the dates all make this a perfect snack or quick dessert.

Dairy-Free Date Shake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dairy-Free Date Shake

Samah Dada

This vegan treat is naturally sweetened with dates and frozen bananas, which are balanced by warm flavors like cinnamon and vanilla. This is a great dessert on a hot day or a perfect breakfast drink.

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 