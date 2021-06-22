Whether you're cooking, baking or blending, there are plenty of ways to use medjool dates in a variety of dishes. On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada demonstrates how to use the naturally sweet Middle Eastern fruit in a decadent French toast for breakfast, a sweet-and-salty snack and a super creamy, nondairy shake.

Inspired by my favorite breakfast dish at La Note Restaurant in Berkeley, California, this French toast is fluffy and sweet, luxurious and totally crave-worthy. I top my version with a luscious almond butter-date caramel that's a great stand-in for maple syrup or honey.

I’m definitely a snack-obsessed person who needs little pick-me-ups throughout the day. Luckily, I have these miso-almond date bites to save the day every time. The crunch from the almonds, umami from the miso and caramel-like sweetness from the dates all make this a perfect snack or quick dessert.

This vegan treat is naturally sweetened with dates and frozen bananas, which are balanced by warm flavors like cinnamon and vanilla. This is a great dessert on a hot day or a perfect breakfast drink.