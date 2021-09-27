IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Samah Dada shares 4 easy snack recipes to make anytime of day

Don't sell yourself short on snack time.
By Samah Dada

TODAY All Day's "#Cooking" is back and host Samah Dada is all about better-for-you snacking. Samah shares four of her favorite snacks that will satisfy any type of craving — from sweet dates stuffed with almond butter then dipped to melted chocolate to a spicy popcorn made with garam masala.

Stuffed Dates with Almond Butter and Sea Salt
One of Hoda Kotb’s favorite sweet snacks happens to be my warm stuffed dates. When dates are heated, they get a delicious caramel flavor that’s balanced perfectly by any kind of nut butter. My recipe only takes 15 minutes to make and will have anyone who tries it falling for dates, too.

Frozen Chocolate-Almond Butter Stuffed Dates
There is no snack in this world that I love more than these frozen dates stuffed with almond butter. They are my morning coffee companion and my emergency SOS afternoon treat. These dates are oozing with creamy nut butter on the inside, smothered in melted chocolate and frozen into an easy, bite-sized snack for a real candy bar vibe.

Crunchy Maple Almond Granola
I have a little secret: Granola is actually super easy to make at home. My maple almond granola uses pantry staples to create super crunchy clusters of oats and nuts. It’s one of my go-to snacks because you can eat it solo or enjoy it for a breakfast with yogurt and fresh fruit.

Garam Masala-Spiced Popcorn
Spiced garam masala-infused olive oil brings a blast of earthy and savory flavors to any plain popcorn. Drizzle it on top of hot, freshly popped kernels with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and you’ve got an incredible vegan snack for movie night, work or school. Goodbye, buttered popcorn! You won’t be missed.

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 