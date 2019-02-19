Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 2:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Samah Dada

Check out my YouTube series "#COOKING" and be sure to subscribe to TODAY's YouTube channel for more original lifestyle series.

Snickerdoodle cookies are always deceptively satisfying. For people who don't like chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin-flavored treats, these bars make the perfect compromise. My version just happens to be free of common food allergens like dairy and grains, so it's truly a winning dessert for a variety of people with a sweet tooth.

These delicious treats are thick and fluffy on the inside, golden on the outside and topped with a sweet cinnamon-sugar crisp. What I love about this recipe is that it's gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free. The combination of almond flour and coconut flour creates an insanely light and airy texture, while still keeping the bars tasting decadent and sweet.

I love pairing one of these with my morning or afternoon cup of coffee!