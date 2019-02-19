Get the latest from TODAY

By Samah Dada

Snickerdoodle cookies are always deceptively satisfying. For people who don't like chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin-flavored treats, these bars make the perfect compromise. My version just happens to be free of common food allergens like dairy and grains, so it's truly a winning dessert for a variety of people with a sweet tooth.

Gluten- and Dairy-Free Snickerdoodle Cake Bars
Zach Pagano/TODAY
These delicious treats are thick and fluffy on the inside, golden on the outside and topped with a sweet cinnamon-sugar crisp. What I love about this recipe is that it's gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free. The combination of almond flour and coconut flour creates an insanely light and airy texture, while still keeping the bars tasting decadent and sweet.

I love pairing one of these with my morning or afternoon cup of coffee!

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 