By Samah Dada

I am always looking for new ways to make over classic treats. And this delightfully decadent banana bread and rich chocolate-chip cake are no exception. They both have an unbelievably fluffy texture that's created by using a combination of almond and coconut flours. Plus, it's so easy to make vegan versions of both recipes by swapping in flax eggs.

In the quest to create the perfect banana bread, I knew that the true test would be getting my mom’s approval. She has many talents, but chief among them is her unwavering ability to walk into any bakery, quickly find the banana bread and buy it. That woman loves her banana bread more than anyone that I’ve ever met.

Despite this, she is pretty traditional in the kitchen and is a bit skeptical of ingredients used to make a gluten-free or dairy-free treats. That is until she tried my revamped banana bread.

I wanted to create a recipe for banana bread that had it all: a rich banana flavor, a fluffy texture, chocolate chips, but still using ingredients I love like almond flour, coconut flour and almond butter. This banana bread checks all of those boxes, and also happens to also be free of gluten, dairy and grains. But don’t let that fool (or upset) you — this banana bread may be light and fluffy, but it is still really indulgent.

Banana bread is an awesome recipe if you have some overly ripe bananas sitting on your kitchen counter but don’t know what to do with them. Remember, the spottier the banana, the sweeter the taste!

Paired with just a touch of honey (since the bananas provide most of the sweetness), gluten-free flours, and creamy almond butter, this recipe comes together in absolutely no time. It is the perfect accompaniment to your afternoon cup of coffee or a great grab-and-go breakfast item in the morning. I love to eat this banana bread warm, with a little drizzle of extra almond butter and cinnamon — it's just divine!

You would not believe how delicious this banana bread is, plus it couldn't be easier to make. Just ask my banana-bread loving mom!

The sweetness from the coconut sugar is complemented by the secret ingredient in this cake (tahini!) which totally transforms the flavor profile of this dessert. The vegan frosting takes it to another level, making it the perfect dessert for a special occasion, or even just a sweet afternoon pick-me-up!

